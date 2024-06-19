Estonia’s median salary in Q1 2024 €1,553

The average monthly gross wages and salaries in the first quarter of 2024 were €1,894 – 8.8% higher than in the same quarter the year before; the median wages were €1,553 in the first quarter of this year and €1,424 in the same quarter of 2023.
Liina Kuusik, an analyst at Statistics Estonia, the country’s official statistics agency, said that, in the first quarter, the average monthly gross wages and salaries were the highest in information and communication (€3,393), financial and insurance activities (€3,114), and public administration and defence and compulsory social security (€2,517).
“The largest increases in average wages and salaries were in health and social work (16.7%) and agriculture, forestry and fishing (13.7%),” Kuusik said.
Average monthly wages and salaries were lowest in hotels and restaurants (1 217 euro), other services (1 258 euro) and real estate (1 322 euro).
The average monthly gross wages and salaries in the first quarter were the highest in Tallinn (€2,247), followed by Harju County (including Tallinn) with €2,139, and Tartu County (€1,888). The lowest average wages were seen in Valga (€1,376) and Saare (€1,430) counties.
Median wages, ie the point at which half of employees earn more and half earn less, were €1,553 in the first quarter of 2024.
By economic activity, median wages were the highest in information and communication (€2,873) and financial and insurance activities (€2,555). The lowest median wages were recorded in real estate activities (€917) and other service activities (€984).