Euro coins painted in the Estonian tricolour. Picture by Shutterstock.

Estonia’s median wage in Q3 2023 €1,500

Business / 2 minutes of reading

According to Statistics Estonia, in the third quarter of 2023, the average monthly gross wages and salaries were €1,812, which is 10.4% higher than in the same quarter last year; the median wage was €1,500 – 11.2% more than in Q3 2022.

In the third quarter of 2023, the average monthly gross wages and salaries were the highest in information and communication (€3,222), financial and insurance activities (€2,813), and energy supply (€2,376), according to Statistics Estonia, the country’s official statistics agency.

Average gross wages were the lowest in accommodation and food service activities (€1,197), other service activities (€1,202), and real estate activities (€1,265). The average monthly wages increased the most in education (18.2%) and human health and social work activities (14.9%).

Average monthly gross wages and salaries per employee and their change by economic activity, Q3 2022-2023. Chart: Statistics Estonia.

The average monthly gross wages and salaries were the highest in Harju (€2,040) and Tartu counties (€1,790), and the lowest in Valga (€1,336) and Saare counties (€1,393). Year on year, the biggest growth in wages and salaries was recorded in Ida-Viru (11.8%) and Valga counties (11.5%).

Median wages, ie the point at which half of employees earn more and half earn less, were €1,500 in the third quarter of 2023. By economic activity, median wages were the highest in information and communication (€2,728) and financial and insurance activities (€2,353). 

Average monthly gross wages and salaries and median wages by county, Q3 2023. Chart: Statistics Estonia.


Median wages were the lowest in real estate activities (€893) and other service activities (€962).

Other service activities include activities of membership organisations, repair of computers and personal and household goods, and other personal service activities not elsewhere classified.

