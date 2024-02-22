Flydubai to start three weekly flights to Tallinn

Flydubai, the Emirati government-owned airline based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, will start three weekly flights between its base and Tallinn, Estonia.
In addition to Tallinn, the Dubai-based carrier announced new flights to Riga, Latvia; Vilnius, Lithuania; and Basel, Switzerland.
The flights between Tallinn and Dubai will start from 12 October 2024.
The airline will operate its “latest aircraft on these routes which feature lie-flat seats, internationally-inspired menus and hours of immersive entertainment in business class and seats designed to optimise space and comfort in economy class.”
According to the airline, the return business class fares from Tallinn to Dubai start from €2,100 and economy class lite fares start from €490.
Welcoming travellers from Europe to Dubai
This is the first time Flydubai starts flying to and from the Baltic states.
“Europe is an important market for Flydubai and we remain committed to offering more passengers a convenient, reliable service with a great onboard product and experience. With the addition of Basel, Riga, Tallinn and Vilnius, we look forward to welcoming more travellers from Europe to Dubai and onwards to other points on our network including Malaysia, the Maldives, Mombasa, Sri Lanka, Thailand and Zanzibar,” a senior vice president of the airline, Jeyhun Efendi, said in a statement.
“Riga in Latvia, Tallinn in Estonia and Vilnius in Lithuania are all capital cities of these Baltic states that boast magnificent architecture and whose Old Towns are UNESCO World Heritage Sites,” Flydubai said in a statement.
Dubai Aviation Corporation, operating as Flydubai, is an Emirati government-owned airline based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. It operates a total of 124 destinations, serving the Middle East, Africa, Asia and Europe from Dubai.