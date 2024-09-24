Green future: Protio and the Port of Tallinn to explore e-fuels

In a move to push green energy forward, the US-based chemicals company, Protio, has signed an agreement with the Port of Tallinn to explore producing e-fuels at Muuga Harbour.
The project aims to evaluate the feasibility of producing e-methanol, sustainable aviation fuel and possibly e-natural gas at Estonia’s largest port.
Shaun Kizewski, the CEO of Protio, sees the Port of Tallinn as a key location for this initiative, given its strategic position as a major hub for international trade. “The port’s location and infrastructure make it ideal for our green fuels initiative, helping global and regional customers transition to sustainable energy,” Kizewski said.
Valdo Kalm, the CEO of the Port of Tallinn, highlighted the port’s commitment to green energy. The partnership supports the port’s goal of achieving climate neutrality and zero emissions for docked ships by 2050. “The shift to alternative fuels will reduce greenhouse gases and improve air quality, bringing us closer to a greener future,” Kalm said.
The collaboration is rooted in Protio’s long-standing relationship with Estonia, which began a decade ago. Matthew Russell, a senior vice president of development at Protio, praised Estonia’s forward-thinking energy policies and expressed optimism about the project’s future.
The agreement positions Estonia as a potential leader in green fuel innovation, strengthening its role in the global transition to sustainable energy. Power2X, a Dutch company, is planning to build Europe’s largest methanol plant in Estonia’s fourth largest town, Pärnu.