Live: Baltic energy summit in Riga

On 11 February, the University of Latvia’s House of Science will host the Baltic region’s largest energy conference, Navigating Energy Pathways for the Baltic Sea Region; policymakers and executives from the Baltic states, the United States and across Europe will convene in Riga to confront the intertwined questions of security, affordability and sustainability.
The timing is significant. The Baltic states have recently completed their long-planned withdrawal from the Brell system – the Soviet-era electricity ring linking Belarus, Russia, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania – and synchronised instead with the continental European grid. The move, technical on the surface, was geopolitical at its core: ending dependence on Moscow-controlled frequency management and anchoring the region firmly within the European energy system.
Latvia’s climate and energy minister, Kaspars Melnis, has described the transition as so seamless that consumers barely noticed the disconnection and subsequent synchronisation. Yet the shift represents one of the most consequential infrastructure realignments in the region since independence.
Among those taking part are Estonia’s minister of energy and environment, Andres Sutt, and Lithuania’s energy minister, Žygimantas Vaičiūnas, alongside senior representatives of the European Investment Bank, the European Court of Auditors and the Council of European Energy Regulators. A Memorandum of Understanding between the three Baltic ministers is expected to be signed, signalling deeper regional coordination in generation capacity, grid stability and long-term planning.
With energy markets increasingly shaped by geopolitics, industrial policy and climate targets, the Riga meeting aims to position the Baltic Sea region not merely as a consumer of imported solutions, but as an integrated and resilient energy space in its own right.
The conference is organised by the World Energy Council’s Latvian committee, Latvia’s climate and energy ministry and the University of Latvia. Proceedings will be held in English and live-streamed.