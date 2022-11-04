Nearly 282,000 passengers pass through Tallinn Airport in October

The number of passengers that passed through Tallinn Airport in October 2022 was 282,359, up 53 per cent compared with October last year and making up almost 90 per cent of the number of passengers before the pandemic.
The number of charter passengers was 50,738, the highest number of charter passengers ever in a single month, Tallinn Airport said.
One of the most popular months of the year for travelling was boosted by the fall school holidays. The highest number of flights in October was to Antalya, Turkey, on the Mediterranean coast, with nearly 35,000 passengers on both scheduled and charter flights. The traditional hubs of Helsinki, Riga and Stockholm followed in popularity.
The airlines with the largest market share in Tallinn were Air Baltic and Ryanair, each serving 20 per cent of passengers. Finnair and Lufthansa followed with market shares of 9% and 8%, respectively.
The three most popular charter destinations in October were Antalya, Hurghada, Egypt, and Heraklion, Greece.
New destinations coming
The changeover to the winter schedule at the end of the month marks the end of the peak summer season and seasonal changes in the choice of destinations.
According to Eero Pärgmäe, member of the management board of Tallinn Airport, this year’s winter flight schedule includes 40 destinations and new routes.
“From November, Ryanair will start flying to Treviso Airport in Italy and Wizz Air to Luton Airport in London. Flights to Paphos in Cyprus will also be resumed for the winter season, flights to Dublin will resume, and seasonal flights to Salzburg will start in January,” he said.
Tallinn Airport has served 2.33 million passengers in the first half of the year, which is 140 percent more than in the same period last year.
A total of 5,553 passengers passed through Estonia’s regional airports in October. The airport of Kuressaare was the busiest, serving 3,229 passengers, followed by Tartu with 1,050, Kärdla with 1,041, Pärnu with 118 and Ruhnu with 115 passengers.