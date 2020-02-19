NYMF becomes the first Estonian fashion brand invited to the Milan Fashion Week

NYMF has become the first Estonian fashion brand to be featured at the Milan Fashion Week – one of the most important global haute couture events of the year.
According to the creator of NYMF, Triin Kärblane, the invitation to participate from the organisers of Milano Fashion Week was a huge surprise. “While in the world of fashion preparation for such events usually takes years, for NYMF everything happened completely unexpectedly – we were selected as one of the five brands that received an invitation for participation in the Emerging Talents show,” she said in a statement. “The short time for preparation was a challenge, but as we were creating history of our brand and our dresses, we were always waiting for such an opportunity.”
Emerging Talents Show takes place as a part of Milano Fashion Week, introducing rising stars of fashion to the public. Only five designers receive such an invitation each year. NYMF received an opportunity to demonstrate on the catwalk ten of its dresses and to open its own pop-up boutique for two days.
Mystical femininity
The label attracted attention of the organisers of Milano Fashion Week during a Tallinn Fashion Week show, where designer Triin Kärblane presented her “Portaal” collection for the first time. In Milan, her brand NYMF will yet again present the same collection. According to Kärblane, her collection “gives any woman an opportunity to unveil ancient mystical femininity”. “Every dress has its own character and purpose, just like a different side of a goddess,” she said.
NYMF was founded by Kärblane in Estonia 13 years ago and so far, has presented 36 collections.
The show of the rising stars, which among others will bring NYMF to the catwalk, will take place as a part of Milano Fashion Week on 22 February at 18:00 Estonian time.
Cover: A model wearing a dress from the “Portaal” collection of NYMF. Images courtesy of NYMF.