Startup Estonia launches a database of Estonian startups

Startup Estonia has launched the Estonian Startup Database, what it calls “the most extensive source of Estonian startups”.
Since 2015, Startup Estonia has been developing the country’s startup ecosystem as an umbrella organisation, in order to be the birthplace of many more startup success stories.
“As a part of it, for the past three years, we have been managing the data of Estonian startups and creating biannual overviews of our startup sector,” the organisation said in a blog post. “Every quarter, the statistics are getting more extensive and lately, we have been covering stats of different sectors, including average salaries in each one separately, data that illustrates the diversity in the startup sector.”
According to the startup organisation, there was a need for a database that would easily subtract a wide range of data from our national Estonian Tax and Customs Board and would be the basis of obtaining data from e-Business Register and Statistics Estonia. “So, additionally to the value it provides for all of the startup community, it helps us monitor the whole startup sector,” Startup Estonia noted.
All are welcome to join
“The Estonian Startup Database will be constantly updated and we want this to be a collaborative project. So, we rely on startups to update their profiles regularly and new startups to let us know about themselves.”
The Estonian Startup Database to this date holds the data of 989 startups.
All Estonian startups are welcome to join the database. The organisation considers as Estonian startups companies that are technology-based businesses registered in Estonia, not older than 10 years, have a goal to develop and launch an innovative and repeatable business model with global growth potential.
Startup Estonia is a governmental initiative financed by the European Regional Development Fund, aimed at supercharging the Estonian startup ecosystem.
Cover: Delivery robots by Starship, an Estonian startup, lined up at the Tallinn’s Freedom Square. The image is illustrative (Starship).