Tallinn comes seventh in the 2023 European cities of the future ranking

According to a recent ranking by the fDI Magazine, called the “European Cities and Regions of the Future 2023”, published by the Financial Times, Tallinn came seventh among the medium-sized cities in Europe.
Tallinn was rated particularly high in terms of human capital and lifestyle as well as business friendliness, where the city ranked second and fourth, respectively, according to the Tallinn City Government.
The fDi European Cities and Regions of the Future benchmarks locations for their attractiveness to foreign direct investment every two years. For 2023, in total 370 cities were assessed and grouped by population size into five: major, large, mid-sized, small and micro cities.
“They were ranked based on data collected across five subcategories: economic potential, business friendliness, connectivity, human capital and lifestyle and cost effectiveness,” the city hall said.
The mid-sized category recognises cities with either an immediate city population of more than 200,000 and an urban area of more than 750,000 people, or an immediate city population of more than 350,000.
“Tallinn has been mentioned among the top 10 mid-sized cities in various categories since 2012. Compared with the ranking of 2022, Tallinn has remained in its high position,” the city government asserted.