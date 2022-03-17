Tallinn in the top ten of the “Europe’s cities of the future” ranking

The Estonian capital, Tallinn, has been selected as one of the top ten medium-sized cities in the fDi Magazine’s index of the best foreign investment destinations – the “European cities and regions of the future” ranking.
In addition to ranking seventh overall, Tallinn was ranked second in the sub-category of human capital and lifestyle, which measured participation rates, education levels, knowledge and skills. Tallinn came fourth in the ranking for business friendliness of the entrepreneurship and investment environment.
The fDi Magazine rankings, published by the Financial Times, are produced every two years. Mid-sized category recognises cities with either an immediate city population of more than 200,000 and an urban area of more than 750,000 people, or an immediate city population of more than 350,000.
Tallinn has been mentioned among the top ten mid-sized cities in various categories since 2012. This year’s ranking in overall score is the highest so far. Compared with the ranking of 2020/2021, Tallinn improves its position by one place.
Vilnius ahead of Tallinn
Zurich, Switzerland, is ranked first in the medium-sized cities category, followed by Vilnius, Lithuania, Wroclaw, Poland, and Edinburgh, the UK.
The attractiveness of a city or region as a destination for foreign investment is assessed in the categories of economic potential, human capital, cost-effectiveness, infrastructure and business friendliness, based on nearly 90 different statistical indicators. The competitiveness ranking is based on 356 cities grouped into five categories according to population size.
The fDi Magazine awards were presented at the international real estate and investment fair MIPIM in Cannes, France, in March, where Tallinn hosted a joint stand for the tenth time, bringing together Estonian companies from the fields of real estate development, funds and asset management, architecture and real estate technologies.
The fDI Magazine is issued by the Financial Times. It’s an English-language bi-monthly news and foreign direct investment publication, providing an up-to-date reviews of the global investment activity.