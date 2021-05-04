Tartu’s business event sTARTUp Day to feature world-class participants

The annual business event, sTARTUp Day, is to take place in a hybrid form from 25-27 August 2021 in the town of Tartu and it’s going to feature world-class participants sharing their experiences on four stages.
According to the organisers, the festival brings to the stage over a hundred speakers during the two festival days and one side event day.
“On 25-27 of August, the Estonian National Museum in Tartu will become a meeting place for all the startup-minded people, with world-class performers sharing their experiences on four stages, dozens of practical seminars, sTARTUp Pitching Powered by EstBAN and many side events,” the organisers said in a statement.
On 25 August, Reshma Sohoni, the founder and managing partner of Seedcamp, one of Europe’s leading venture capital funds, will take the stage. Seedcamp has made almost 400 investments, including in Estonian companies such as Wise, GrabCAD and Teleport.
Artur Schaback, one of the co-founders and the CPO of Paxful, will talk about his journey from zero to a multimillion-dollar startup. Paxful makes buying and selling cryptocurrencies accessible to everyone and is currently making record results, forecasting growth in all markets.
People can participate onsite or virtually
On 26 August, Melissa Sassi, the head of IBM Hyper Protect Accelerator, will share her experience with international technology companies such as Microsoft and IBM. “Her passion is to empower early-stage startups through technology and business acceleration. Sassi is also the founder and CEO of MentorNations, a youth-led digital skills movement that has taught tens of thousands of young people to code across twelve countries,” according to the event’s organisers.
The last day of the festival brings Allan Eesmaa, a co-founder of the meditation app, Synctuition, to the stage. “His greatest drive is to show the world that we can have better control over our lives through smart mindfulness techniques that shape our inner world for the better,” the organisers of the event, said.
This year, the sTARTUp Day takes place in the form of a hybrid event, meaning people can participate onsite in Tartu, as well as virtually. The organisers promise to work closely with the Estonian Health Board and they consider using COVID-19 rapid tests, nasal sprays that claim to prevent infection and air purifiers.
The event is organised by the town of Tartu, the University of Tartu, the Tartu Science Park, Contriber, the Tartu Biotechnology Park, the Tartu Business Advisory Services, the Tartu Centre for Creative Industries and Swedbank.
Cover: sTARTUp Day in Tartu, Estonia. Photo by Kiur Kaasik.