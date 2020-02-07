Tartu’s startup day attended by 4,400 visitors

One of the biggest business conferences in the Baltics, the sTARTUp Day, took place for the fourth time on 29-31 January in Tartu on four stages with 4,400 visitors and 158 speakers attending.
Although the head organiser, Marili Vihmann, said the aim was to keep the same number of attendees as last year – around 4,000 guests, the conference grew by 400 visitors. It also had visitors from 60 different countries.
The conference had 158 speakers who shared their knowledge on a variety of topics – from space technology to a startup founder’s psychology.
According to the organisers, 116 pitchers stepped on the pitching stage through 10 different competitions. One of the competitions was the conference’ own organised sTARTUp Pitching that had 277 applicants, from which 33 got a chance to pitch on the stage. The winner, Jeff App, got both the EstBAN-lead syndicate’s €170,000 investment and Swedbank Estonia’s €10,000 equity-free cash.
One of the aims of the conference was to connect investors and startups. “Seven hundred startup representatives got to matchmake with around 200 investors and 300 executives using the Brella networking app. During the festival days, 2,491 meetings were booked through the application,” the organisers said in a statement.
The fifth sTARTUp Day will take place 27-29 January 2021 in Tartu.
Cover: The sTARTUp Day 2020 stage.