The 2025 Michelin Guide Estonia unveiled – a fresh spotlight on the country’s finest dining

The Michelin Guide has revealed its 2025 selection for Estonia, honouring a record 43 restaurants nationwide.
The 2025 edition of the Michelin Guide Estonia features a record 43 restaurants – eight more than last year. Among them, 180° by Matthias Diether retains its prestigious Two Michelin Stars, while NOA Chef’s Hall continues to hold One Star.
Seven establishments have been awarded the Bib Gourmand for offering exceptional food at reasonable prices, with Uma joining the list as a new entrant. A new Michelin Green Star has also been bestowed upon Hiis, raising the number of restaurants recognised for sustainable gastronomy to three.
One of the standout stories in this year’s guide is the rise of Uma, a vibrant newcomer to Tallinn’s culinary scene led by head chef Kristo Malm. The restaurant was awarded the coveted Bib Gourmand for its bold, Asian-inspired sharing plates and lively, convivial atmosphere. Uma also received Michelin’s Special Award for Opening of the Year, recognising its imaginative concept and the seamless fusion of dining and social experience.
Another highlight of this year’s guide is the awarding of a new Michelin Green Star to Hiis, a rural gem nestled in a farmhouse on the Taju Estate in Manniva village.
Led by Daanius Aas, winner of the 2023 Young Chef Award, Hiis offers an intimate dining experience with just six tables each evening. The restaurant champions a circular economy ethos, drawing on seasonal, locally sourced and foraged ingredients, while employing inventive techniques to minimise waste.
In addition to Hiis and Uma, this year’s guide welcomes six other newcomers in Tallinn – Hoov, Koyo, Morel Bistroo, Osteria il Cru, Shang Shi and VõiVõi – along with Toko in Tartu. One restaurant from last year’s selection has been omitted.
The 2025 Michelin Guide also marks the return of 34 establishments from last year’s selection, among them acclaimed names such as 38, Alexander, Âme, Art Priori, Barbarea, Fotografiska (Green Star), Gianni, Hõlm, Horisont, Joyce, Kolm Sõsarat (Green Star), Lahepere Villa, Lee, Mere 38, Mon Repos, Moon, Noa Chef’s Hall (One Star), and 180° by Matthias Diether (Two Stars).
Also returning are Paju Villa, Pull, Puri, R14, Radio, Rado, Rado Haapsalu, Soo, Tchaikovsky, Tuljak, Wicca, Härg, Fellin, Mantel & Korsten, Lore Bistroo and Noa. Of these, seven – Barbarea, Fellin, Härg, Lore Bistroo, Mantel ja Korsten, Moon and Tuljak – retain their Bib Gourmand awards, praised for delivering excellent cuisine at accessible prices.