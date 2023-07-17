The Estonian Business School to build a learning hub worth €100 million

In the coming years, a unique learning and entrepreneurship hub, worth €100 million, will be built next to the main building of the Tallinn-based Estonian Business School, the oldest privately owned business university in the Baltics.
The campus, planned on the property located at 3 Lauteri Street in Tallinn, the capital of Estonia, has received official construction permits, and large-scale building work will begin in the second half of this year. The total area of the campus will be 44,000 square metres (474,000 sq ft). The project is being carried out by the university in collaboration with Metro Capital, an Estonian real estate developer.
As a landmark part of the learning and entrepreneurship campus, a 30-story high-rise building will be constructed next to the existing Estonian Business School premises in the centre of Tallinn.
“The concept of the campus envisions the creation of a unique hub for entrepreneurial and educational development for various stakeholders in business and business education. This means that in the future, the campus will provide ample opportunities for learning, self-improvement and responsible business activities,” the university said in a statement.
A rooftop garden and a hundred exclusive apartments
The current university campus building is an integral part of the new development, with most of the auditoriums located in the existing school building.
The new structure will add team rooms, quiet study areas, some high-tech classrooms and various event spaces, including the largest one capable of accommodating events with up to 500 participants, the Estonian Business School said.
“The complex also includes planned dining areas, a sports hall, a rooftop garden and 100 exclusive apartments,” according to the university. The sale of apartments will begin in 2024.
Founded in 1988, the Estonian Business School is the oldest privately owned business university in the Baltics. With more than 1,400 students, the university aims to provide enterprising people with academic knowledge, skills and values for its successful implementation. It offers degrees at bachelor’s, master’s as well as doctoral levels.