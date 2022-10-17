The Estonian Human Rights Centre recognises “diverse workplaces”

The Estonian Human Rights Centre has doled out “diverse workplace” awards to 49 of the country’s employers, recognising the organisations as beacons of inclusion; Estonian World publishes the list of awarded companies in full.
The “diverse workplace” label is awarded to employers who foster equality and inclusive organisational culture, and who demonstrate exemplary efforts in guiding diversity. The label reflects an organisation’s dedication to supporting diversity and thereby a better working environment and society.
Piret Mårtensson, the head of service and personnel at Kaubamaja AS – an awarded company which operates one of the oldest and largest department stores in Tallinn – said in a statement that people from different backgrounds “bring more knowledge, skills, experience and points of view” to an organisation.
“They tend to come up with more effective solutions to problems as well. Our staff at Kaubamaja are a good mix of men and women, represent different generations and nationalities, some have special needs, and together they form the creative and competitive foundations of our company,” she added.
Mårtensson said that in valuing diversity it is vital that a company has the support of its director and management – it cannot merely be a pet project of the human resources department.
“Our CEO is one of the greatest advocates and most outspoken supporters of diversity in our company. Setting that sort of personal example is important if you want those values to reach everyone and take root in a company,” she noted.
The “diverse workplace” label was created by the Estonian social affairs ministry; it is awarded by the Estonian Human Rights Centre and is valid for two years. This year marks the third time the labels are being awarded.
The following companies have been awarded: ADM Interactive, AFS IT Services Estonia, Astangu Vocational Rehabilitation Centre, Birkle IT, Breakwater Technology, CGI Estonia, the Estonian branch of Checkout Technology Ltd, Compensa Life Vienna Insurance Group, VG Estonia (Coolbet), Estonian Education and Youth Authority, Estonian Integration Foundation, Estonian Labour Inspectorate, Estonian Unemployment Insurance Fund, Estonian Emergency Response Centre, Estonian social affairs ministry, Estonian Transport Administration, Ellex Raidla law firm, Enics, Estanc, Fintech Legal Centre (TechIuris), Fujitsu Estonia, Havi Logistics, Interconnect Product Assembly, IPF Digital, Koduekstra retail chain, Koeru Nursing Home, Lantmännen Unibake Estonia, LMP law firm, Manpower Estonia, Maxima Estonia, National Foundation of Civil Society, Network of Estonian Nonprofit Organisations, Nordea Bank (Estonian branch), Pipedrive, Playtech Estonia, Primend Group, Prisma hypermarket chain, SEB Bank (Estonian branch), SOL Baltics, Stell Estonia, Swedbank (Estonia branch), Tallinn Department Store, Tallinn University, the University of Tartu, Telia Estonia, Tieto Estonia, Vanalinna Ehitus, Via 3L and Viimsi Municipal Government.