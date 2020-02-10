The first container hotel opens in Tallinn

A former railway depot has been turned into a container hotel in Tallinn, Estonia.
Neighbouring Tallinn’s Baltic Station market and Telliskivi Creative City, a new container hotel has opened its doors – the first of its kind in Estonia.
“The hotel rooms are built in shipping containers, which, despite their harsh facade and previous work as cargo containers, provide the ultimate comfort and everything you could expect from a hotel room,” Sten Tikk, the founder of Hektor, the company behind the development, said in a statement.
He added that the use of shipping containers in architecture is “an increasingly popular solution”, but this is the first container hotel in the region.
The 84-room container hotel is located on the territory of the former locomotive depot and offers a new experience to up to 168 guests.
Images courtesy of Hektor container hotel.