UK website: Tallinn’s Christmas market the second-best in Europe

According to a study by the Christmas Tree World, a UK-based website for artificial Christmas tree delivery, the Christmas market in the Estonian capital, Tallinn, is the second-best in Europe.
“One of the more modern Christmas markets on the list, Tallinn in Estonia offers a snowy wonderland for visitors to enjoy. The Christmas market runs for 44 days and is popular on Instagram with over 4,000 mentions,” the website says.
In the accompanying press release, the company also says that the Tallinn Christmas market is one of the most beautiful ones in Europe.
The methodology of the study is, however, rather simplistic, to put it mildly. The study calculates a score based on how many days the market is open for, its monthly Google search volume, the average price of three and four-star hotels in the city (sourced from booking.com) and the number of Instagram mentions.
“Each market was given a normalised score out of 10 for each of the above factors, before an average of these four scores was taken for the overall Christmas market score out of 10,” the website says.
The best Christmas market in Europe, according to the study, is in Wroclaw, Poland. Düsseldorf, Germany, comes third; Zagreb, Croatia fourth; and Prague, the Czech Republic, fifth.
Basel, Switzerland, is listed sixth; Cologne, Germany, came seventh; Strasbourg, France, eighth; Vilnius, Lithuania, is listed ninth; and Budapest, Hungary, completes the top ten.
This year, Tallinn’s Christmas market will open on 25 November and ends on 8 January 2023.
The Christmas Tree World is a UK-based service that delivers artificial Christmas trees.