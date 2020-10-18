Warner Music expands to Estonia

Warner Music Group, one of the biggest record companies in the world, has opened an office in Estonia; its first local signing is an Estonian artist, NOËP.
Warner Music Group is to strengthen its operations in the Baltic states – Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania – with the opening of an office in Tallinn, the Estonian capital. It is the first time that Warner Music Baltics, which operates as part of Warner Music Finland, has had a physical base in the region.
The label is also building a local roster of artists for the first time, Warner Music announced.
The label’s first local signing is NOËP, a well-known electronic artist in Estonia, whose next single, “On My Way (feat. Chinchilla)”, will be released by Warner on 23 October.
The label has also signed a deal with the Lithuanian band, The Roop, who is one of the country’s most streamed artists in 2020.
Many talented artists
“For the past few years, we’ve been following the music industry’s growth and development in the Baltics closely, as well as recognising the international potential of artists from the region. There are many extraordinary talented artists, producers and songwriters in the Baltics,” Mikko Manninen, Warner Music Baltics’ director of operations, said in a statement.
“Finding new talent and developing artists will be our main focus. I’m sure our artist-friendly approach will produce music that can also travel outside the region.”
“As an international music group, we want to play our part in supporting the development and globalisation of the Baltics as a growing music market,” Mark Fry, the president of Warner Music Nordics, added.
Warner Music Group is a New York City-based American entertainment and record label conglomerate. It is the third largest record company in the global music industry, after Universal Music Group and Sony Music Entertainment.
The company owns many famous labels, such as Elektra Records, Warner Records, Parlophone (UK) and Atlantic Records. Its famous artists include Ed Sheeran, Madonna, Prince, Dua Lipa, David Guetta, A-ha, Red Hot Chilli Peppers, Fleetwood Mac, Led Zeppelin and many others.
Cover: Warner Music’s first local signing is NOËP, a well-known electronic artist in Estonia. Photo by NOËP’s Facebook page.