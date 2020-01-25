A database of Estonian artists launched in English

The Estonian Centre for Contemporary Art has launched a database of Estonian artists, available both in Estonian and English, presenting a selection of artists, curators and critics currently active in the Estonian art scene.
“Currently, the database features 40 artists; however, in the next few years, the number will be tripled,” the Estonian Centre for Contemporary Art said in a statement. The list will be updated on a regular basis by a committee of local art experts.
Artist profiles include a biography, specially commissioned for the database, a selection of recent notable exhibitions and artworks, and a list of sources for further reading.
“The aim is to provide an overview of contemporary Estonian artists and in the future also of curators and critics,” the centre said. “The database of artists is a tool for international curators and a convenient resource for Estonian arts professionals, researchers, universities and schools, and art lovers who would like to know more about Estonian artists, curators and critics.”
“The database also serves to document an era and can be used as a historical document of contemporary art; the specially commissioned texts can be freely used by students, researchers, journalists, curators and gallerists. All biographies have been proofread and approved by artists,” the centre added.
The Estonian Centre for Contemporary Art has been collecting information about Estonian artists since its founding in 1992.
Cover: Kris Lemsalu, one of the artists in the database.