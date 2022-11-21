American composer to create music for an Estonian documentary in real time

On 21 and 22 November, an international movie music seminar, called “Music Meets Film”, is to take place in the framework of the Black Nights’ Film Festival, held annually in Tallinn, Estonia, since 1997; the opening day will culminate in an extraordinary 60-minute concert during which composer William Goldstein will in real-time and in front of the eyes of the audience create music for Jaan Tootsen’s documentary “Fred Jüssi. The Beauty of Being”.
The programme of the 11th “Music Meets Film” is focused on film music and its creators and seeks an answer to the question of how filmmakers think, discusses the importance of the work of a music manager and looks into the maintenance and protection of intellectual property, with the participants sharing their biggest failures and creating film music in real-time.
The opening day at the Arvo Pärt Centre will culminate in an extraordinary 60-minute concert that starts at 7PM and during which composer William Goldstein will in real-time and in front of the eyes of the audience create music for Jaan Tootsen’s documentary “Fred Jüssi. The Beauty of Being”. Goldstein will be creating music for a film that he has, as far as he knows, never seen.
American William Goldstein was only nine years old when his talents opened the doors to the University of Colombia for the future composer. He has created music for more than 50 films and TV shows, founded the Los Angeles Museum of Contemporary Art, written about art in The New York Times and The Los Angeles Times and shared his knowledge with the future leaders of the creative industries at various higher education establishments. His greatest strength is considered to be his skill to sit down at a piano and compose on the go.
Thus, the documentary about the Estonian nature enthusiast Fred Jüssi will be given its score. Atendees can find out what Tootsen and the audience think about it at the discussion after the concert. People can get a ticket to the concert and the film screening from Piletilevi.
Discussions and a competition for creators under 31
The concert and the film screening will be preceded by an exchange of ideas about the different aspects of the film music industry. The opening panel will discuss the current trends of sound creation in films and computer games and in the music industry in general.
Every few years, the “Music Meets Film” programme contains a Trio Series discussion. This brings together people who have worked on the same movie. This time, questions of how directors, composers and editors think will be answered by director Elmo Nüganen, composer Liina Sumera and editor Marion Koppel – who all worked on the film trilogy “Melchior the Apothecary”. Moderated by Kaarel Kuurmaa, they will look back at the journey of making the two parts of the series that have already been screened at cinemas.
A representative of agency Air-Edel, Alice Atkinson, and music manager and consultant Thea Zaitsev will share instructions to those who have wondered how to become a music manager. Among other things, the discussion will focus on the importance of a music manager in the work and activity of creative people and on how to enter this area, how to develop skills and evolve as a music manager.
On the first day of the seminar, musician Maarja Nuut will share stories of how to maintain intellectual property. Together with Maarja Nuut, Renato Horvath and Hannes Tschürtz will shed light on the ever so important behind-the-scenes world of licensing and contracts. The discussion group intended for musicians, music managers, talent scouts, song writers and composers will be moderated by Toomas Olljum.
The seminar will end with a festive award ceremony on the evening of 22 November, where the winner of the Music Meets Film Award 2022 will be announced. For the second year, a competition of composers was held for all creators under 31 years of age. The winner will be awarded a monetary prize and a package of licences to Orchestral Tools virtual instruments.
One-day tickets to “Music Meets Film” can be purchased from Piletilevi. Web broadcasts of the first day of the seminar are accessible to the holders of Industry@Tallinn and Baltic Event accreditation.