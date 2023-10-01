An Estonian painter to showcase her works in New York City

Liis Koger, an Estonian painter and poet, is to showcase her artworks in New York City from 6 to 20 October; it’s her first ever personal exhibition in the United States.
The 33-year-old artist has a degree in painting and fine arts from the University of Tartu, having also minored in theology and enrolled in psychology courses. She’s written and published three poetry books and started a career as a freelance artist during her studies.
Koger has had personal exhibitions in Rome, Italy, curated by Achille Bonito Oliva, the 45th Venice biennale curator; Berlin, Germany; Milan, Italy; and many different locations in Estonia.
She has participated in joint exhibitions and biennales in London, the UK; Luxembourg; Stockholm, Sweden; and many exhibitions at home.
To move something in a human soul
Her paintings are permanently shown in public spaces like the Estonian parliament in Tallinn and the Institute of Mathematical Statistics in Tartu.
“I am showing my abstract paintings whose purpose is to move something in a human soul, to start seeing things in a more positive light, bigger scale and own the relationship with oneself, everyone around and the nature,” Koger told Estonian World.
“They are packed with forces of colour straight from the source. An abstract automatism and lots of analysing… Believing that what matters is also inside the painting.”
The exhibition is taking place at the New York Estonian House, 243 E 34th St, New York, NY, 10016. The opening event is planned for 6 October at 7 PM, and the exhibition will be open until 20 October.