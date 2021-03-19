An Estonian photographer awarded by the Sony World Photography Awards

An Estonian photographer, Cristo Pihlamäe, won in the natural world and wildlife category with his image of a hare in one of the largest photography competitions in the world, the Sony World Photography Awards.
The Sony World Photography Awards highlights photographers for their excellent technical and creative skills, and fresh approach to their subject matter. Hosted by the World Photography Organisation, the annual open competition selects “the best single images” in various categories.
Christo Pihlamäe from Haapsalu, a town in western Estonia, won in the Natural World and Wildlife Open Category with his image of a hare sticking out its tongue.
“I’m so glad to announce that I am the winner [in this category]. This is my first victory. This photography competition is one of the largest in the world,” Pihlamäe wrote on his official Facebook page.
The World Photography Organisation was established in 2007 and is based in London, Shanghai and San Francisco. Its mission is to support photographers around the world, to celebrate and show their work, as well as nurture the medium of photography on a global scale, the organisation says on its website. In addition to the Sony World Photography Awards, the organisation also hosts international art fairs dedicated to photography.
Pihlamäe’s image was highlighted among other winning photos also by the Guardian, a British news and media outlet.
Cover: Christo Pihlamäe won in the Natural World and Wildlife Open Category with his image of a hare sticking out its tongue. Photo by Christo Pihlamäe/the Sony World Photography Awards.