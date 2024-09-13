Arvo Pärt (second left) receiving the Royal Philharmonic Society Gold Medal on 12 September 2024. Photo by Birgit Püve.
Arvo Pärt receives the prestigious Royal Philharmonic Society Gold Medal

Renowned Estonian composer Arvo Pärt has been awarded the Royal Philharmonic Society Gold Medal, one of the world’s most prestigious honours in music.

The award was presented by Angela Dixon, the chair of the Royal Philharmonic Society, at a special ceremony held at the Arvo Pärt Centre in Estonia’s Laulasmaa on 12 September.

The medal recognises Pärt’s profound and enduring contribution to music. His unique compositional style, rooted in spiritual and sacred traditions, has transcended borders, genres, and cultures to resonate deeply with listeners around the globe, the society said.

Arvo Pärt receiving the Royal Philharmonic Society Gold Medal from Angela Dixon, the chair of RPS), at a special ceremony held at the Arvo Pärt Centre on 12 September 2024. Photo by Birgit Püve.
During the event, Dixon praised Pärt for inspiring young composers and for the “spiritual purity” of his music, which she said captivates people from all walks of life.

“Your meticulously crafted creations communicate such clarity and beauty, drawing us to contemplate the very essence of music itself,” Dixon remarked during her address.

Arvo Pärt receiving the Royal Philharmonic Society Gold Medal from Angela Dixon, the chair of RPS), at a special ceremony held at the Arvo Pärt Centre on 12 September 2024. Photo by Birgit Püve.
Giving a speech on behalf of his father, Michael Pärt expressed deep gratitude. He emphasised how the medal honours not just Arvo Pärt’s music, but the timeless, deeply personal nature of his compositions. “This gold medal is not just an award; it is a recognition of that timeless quality in his music,” Michael Pärt said.

First awarded in 1871, the Royal Philharmonic Society Gold Medal celebrates extraordinary achievements in music and has been presented to some of history’s most influential composers and musicians. Previous recipients include Johannes Brahms, Igor Stravinsky, Leonard Bernstein, and, more recently, John Williams and Anne-Sophie Mutter. The medal itself bears the likeness of Ludwig van Beethoven, whose Ninth Symphony was commissioned by the Royal Philharmonic Society.

First awarded in 1871, the he Royal Philharmonic Society Gold Medal celebrates extraordinary achievements in music and has been presented to some of history’s most influential composers and musicians. Photo by Birgit Püve.
The event marked another important milestone in Pärt’s celebrated career, further solidifying his place as a towering figure in contemporary music.

