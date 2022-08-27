Arvo Pärt’s children’s songs released on vinyl record

The Estonian record company, TIKS Records, and the Arvo Pärt Centre have jointly released a vinyl record of Arvo Pärt’s children’s songs, “Songs from Childhood”.
Arvo Pärt composed the songs on the album between 1956 and 1970, mainly for theatre plays and cartoons.
The album features a dozen songs that had previously existed only as manuscripts in the archives of the Estonian Theatre and Music Museum and the Arvo Pärt Centre. In collaboration with Arvo Pärt, composer Tauno Aints created colourful new instrumental arrangements for the album, presented as separate phonograms.
The album was recorded by the young singers of the Children’s Music Studio of Estonian Radio, conducted by Kadri Hunt.
“Now finally available to everyone, this vinyl album is also important in the Estonian history of vinyl records more generally. To our knowledge, it is the first vinyl record of children’s songs released in re-independent Estonia and the first vinyl compilation of Arvo Pärt’s music produced entirely in Estonia,” Peeter Ehala, the CEO of TIKS Records, said in a statement.
The vinyl record is available in the online store of the Arvo Pärt Centre and the online store of TIKS Records.
Arvo Pärt is one of the most well-known Estonians and one of the most performed living composers in the world.