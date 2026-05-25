Baltic Island: Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania bring visual storytelling to Tokyo

The Baltic Island exhibition at Tokyo’s Spiral Gallery will bring together more than 150 works and over 50 animated films from Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.
There are islands that can be found on maps, and islands that exist only in the imagination. Baltic Island, a new exhibition and animation programme opening in Tokyo in June 2026, belongs emphatically to the latter category – a place made of images, silences, shadows, forests, myths, children’s books, dark jokes, Soviet-era subtext and the peculiar northern talent for saying a great deal without raising one’s voice.
From 1 to 14 June 2026, the Spiral Gallery in Tokyo will host what organisers describe as the first-ever showcase of Baltic animation and illustration in Japan. Bringing together artists from Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, the exhibition aims to introduce Japanese audiences to a visual world that is at once modest and psychologically charged, playful and melancholic, handmade and experimental.
For the Baltic states, whose visual cultures have often travelled abroad through music, film, design and literature rather than through illustration and animation as a combined field, the event marks a quietly significant moment. For Japan, long attuned to the power of drawing, atmosphere and visual storytelling, it offers a rare encounter with a region whose artistic language often prizes restraint over spectacle and suggestion over explanation.
A visual culture shaped by silence
Baltic Island arrives at a moment when Baltic visual culture is gaining new international attention. The organisers point to the breakthrough success of Flow, Gints Zilbalodis’s dialogue-free Latvian animated feature, which won the 2025 Oscar for best animated feature and gave Latvia its first Academy Award, as well as to a major Japanese retrospective dedicated to the Lithuanian artist and composer Mikalojus Konstantinas Čiurlionis.
Yet beyond these landmark moments, the wider traditions of Baltic illustration and animation remain relatively little known in Japan. That is precisely the gap Baltic Island seeks to fill.
The showcase is built around three main strands: an illustration exhibition, an animation programme and a series of events designed to foster cultural exchange. At its centre is an exhibition of more than 150 works by 30 artists from the three Baltic countries, ranging from established masters to contemporary voices. Curated by Bianka Soe from Estonia and Ieva Babilaitė from Lithuania, the exhibition presents the region not as a single aesthetic bloc, but as a constellation of moods, methods and memories.
What connects the works is not a uniform style, but a shared sensitivity to what lies beneath the visible. Folklore and domestic memory appear alongside questions of digital identity, ecological fragility and contemporary social vulnerability. Hand-drawn, digital and hybrid techniques sit side by side; children’s illustration meets comics, concept-driven image-making and experimental visual practice.
The Baltic image, in this reading, is rarely just decorative. It is a vessel for coded feeling.
That coded quality has deep historical roots. Earlier generations of Baltic artists worked under Soviet censorship, when direct expression could be dangerous or impossible. Meaning often had to travel indirectly – through metaphor, absurdity, dreams, animals, landscapes and the charged space between image and text. What began as necessity became an artistic resource. The exhibition suggests that even now, when younger artists work with full creative freedom, the habit of layered meaning remains.
The result is a visual language of contrast: direct yet ambiguous, vulnerable yet ironic, colourful yet haunted.
Estonian voices on a Baltic island
The Estonian artists represented in the exhibition reveal the breadth of the country’s contemporary illustration scene.
Anne Pikkov brings a strong sense of story and character, moving between children’s book illustration, graphic design, posters and wider visual projects. Her work gives written stories a visual life through expressive figures, gentle humour and carefully chosen detail. Her recognition includes the Edgar Valter Illustration Award and nominations connected to the Astrid Lindgren Memorial Award.
Eiko Ojala, one of Estonia’s most internationally recognisable illustrators, is known for his precise, minimalist compositions that resemble layered paper cuts. Working digitally while drawing each detail by hand, he uses light, shadow and spatial illusion to reduce an idea to its sharpest possible form.
Johanna Ruukholm’s work moves into more speculative territory, exploring ritual, animism, posthumanist thought and alternative futures. Kristi Kangilaski combines illustration, design, authorship and painting, often building images through a process that begins in pencil and continues digitally. Kristina Tort, originally from Hiiumaa, brings a background in graphic design, advertising and museum storytelling.
Lumimari’s practice is quieter, often concerned with how images communicate without fully explaining themselves. Marja-Liisa Plats brings illustration together with photography, music, theatre and design, while Marju Tammik works with mixed media, ink, acrylics and collage to create playful, abstract and humorous images.
Pamela Samel’s drawings give life to small and easily overlooked things, and Regina Lukk-Toompere draws on traditional techniques, collage and dreamlike composition. Ulla Saar, whose debut illustrated book Lift brought international recognition, approaches children’s books through design, paying close attention to rhythm, page structure and the relationship between image and text.
Animation as Baltic soft power
Running alongside the illustration exhibition is a curated animation programme featuring more than 50 titles. Led by Latvian programmer Anna Zača, the screenings will introduce Japanese audiences to a Baltic animation tradition known for authorial independence, experimentation and poetic storytelling.
The programme spans seven curated screenings, moving from classics and stop-motion worlds to family films, award-winning shorts, dark humour and surreal experimentation. Baltic animation has long occupied a distinctive place in European visual culture: less industrialised than American animation and less globally dominant than Japanese anime, but often more idiosyncratic, tactile and philosophically mischievous.
It is a tradition that makes room for strange creatures, absurd bureaucracies, fragile bodies, stubborn children, cosmic loneliness and jokes that arrive wearing a very serious face.
A panel discussion, Can Baltic Animation Surprise the World?, will take place on 3 June at WPÜ Shinjuku, a hotel and cultural venue in Tokyo’s Shinjuku district. The event will explore contemporary animation from Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania as a space for visual experimentation and independent artistic expression, and will include an opportunity to meet Zača and discuss the ideas behind the programme.
The Japanese gaze
One of the most intriguing elements of Baltic Island is not simply that Baltic artists are showing work in Japan, but that the exhibition explicitly asks how Baltic visual culture is seen there.
A panel titled Baltic Illustration and the Japanese Gaze, taking place on 5 June at Spiral Gallery, will examine how illustration from Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania is interpreted by Japanese audiences. The question is more than academic. Japan has one of the world’s richest cultures of illustration, comics, character design and animation. To bring Baltic visual storytelling into that context is to place it before an audience unusually literate in the grammar of images.
For Baltic artists, this offers both an opportunity and a test. Their work does not necessarily explain itself quickly. Its humour can be dry, its sadness oblique, its beauty slightly askew. But precisely that may be where the connection lies. Japanese audiences, familiar with the emotional depth of visual understatement, may find in Baltic illustration a distant but resonant cousin.
Baltic Island is also framed as a platform for cultural diplomacy. Its two-week programme includes industry panels, networking sessions and hands-on workshops intended to connect Baltic creators with Japanese studios, publishers and cultural partners.
On 4 June, the exhibition will host an art auction in support of Ukraine and Ukrainian refugees in Japan. Around 20 works by Baltic artists will be auctioned, with proceeds going to charities supporting Ukraine and displaced Ukrainians. For a region whose modern history has been shaped by occupation, resistance and restored independence, the gesture carries particular weight.
An imagined island
Baltic Island is produced by KOI Nippon, a Lithuania-based non-profit and Japan–Lithuania creative production studio that has been building cultural bridges between East Asia, the Baltics and Europe since 2008. Its earlier projects include Human Baltic in Tokyo, SEEEU European Photography Month and nowJapan, the largest Japanese cultural festival in the Baltic region.
Baltic Island may not exist on any map. But for two weeks in Tokyo, it will become a place: an imagined island between the Baltic Sea and Japan, where forests meet city lights, where silence becomes a language, and where three small countries show that visual culture can still surprise the world.
Baltic Island runs from 1 to 14 June 2026 at the Spiral Gallery, 5-6-23 Minami-Aoyama, Minato-ku, Tokyo 107-0062, Japan.