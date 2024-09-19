Between two sounds: a graphic novel on Arvo Pärt’s journey

Estonian graphic designer Joonas Sildre has crafted a graphic novel, “Between Two Sounds”, chronicling Arvo Pärt’s journey through art, silence and self-discovery.
Estonia’s most celebrated living composer, Arvo Pärt, has left an indelible mark on the world of classical music. Joonas Sildre’s new graphic novel, “Between Two Sounds”, offers a fresh perspective on the man behind the music, providing an intimate retelling of Pärt’s life and the personal and political struggles that shaped his revolutionary sound.
The novel, published by the New York-based Plough Publishing House, explores Pärt’s evolution as an artist, from his early days as a rebellious young composer in Soviet-occupied Estonia to the decade-long silence that led him to develop his groundbreaking tintinnabuli technique. Known for blending the modernist avant-garde with ancient sacred music, this distinctive style would propel Pärt onto the global stage, ultimately making him one of the most performed living composers in the world.
Sildre’s biographical work, based on extensive research and a close collaboration with Pärt, dives deep into the cultural and spiritual tensions of the era. From challenging Soviet censorship to grappling with his own creative limitations, “Between Two Sounds” portrays a man who refused to conform, choosing instead to follow his own path, regardless of the cost.
More than just a treat for Pärt enthusiasts, the graphic novel speaks to anyone familiar with the struggle of remaining true to oneself amidst external pressures. It’s a tribute to Pärt’s unwavering commitment to his art and his belief in the power of silence as a gateway to new creative expression.
Sildre’s atmospheric illustrations and rich storytelling bring this compelling chapter of Estonia’s cultural history to life, making “Between Two Sounds” a must-read for those who seek to understand the complex forces that shape an artist’s journey.
To enhance the reading experience, Sildre has also compiled a Spotify playlist featuring all the pieces mentioned in the book, in the order they appear.