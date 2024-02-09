Boston hosts a Baltic film festival

A Baltic film festival featuring movies from Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania will be held in Boston, MA in March 2024.
The Boston Baltic Film Festival returns to the City on a Hill for its sixth annual celebration of Baltic cinema. The festival will take place at the Arts Emerson Paramount Center from 1-3 March, followed by a virtual festival from 4-18 March.
The festival “showcases world-class feature films and documentaries, offering a unique opportunity to experience the creativity, reflection and rebellion that defines the Baltic soul. We invite you to immerse yourself in the rich tapestry of Baltic cinema, offering a glimpse into the diverse perspectives and storytelling of this vibrant region,” the organisers said in a statement.
This year’s selection includes the acclaimed Estonian film “Smoke Sauna Sisterhood”, which was named one of the best films of 2023 by the New York Times.
“We are also delighted to announce the thrilling opening film from Estonia, ‘The Invisible Fight’, a powerful story that explores the resilience of the human spirit in the face of adversity,” the organisers added.
“Smoke Sauna Sisterhood” will be screened on 3 March at 1:35PM. In addition, a couple of the Apothecary Melchior movies will be screened as part of the virtual festival.
More information can be found and tickets can be purchased on the festival website.