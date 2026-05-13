Estonia’s Kauge festival brings club culture to a former factory in Tartu

The alternative music and club culture festival Kauge returns to Tartu, Estonia, on 16 May, transforming a former factory complex into a four-stage meeting point for electronic music, visual art and urban culture.
Now in its third edition, Kauge reflects a wider shift in European club culture: smaller cities are no longer waiting for cultural permission from capitals. Instead, places such as Tartu – Estonia’s university city and a former European Capital of Culture – are using industrial spaces, international line-ups and carefully curated public programmes to create their own cultural gravity.
This year’s headliners are Romanian minimal-techno figure Raresh and Japan’s DJ Maria, joined by a broad line-up of Estonian DJs and live acts, including Alabama, Denjoy, Kalev K, Fakign, Jaan, Kersten Kõrge, Kiimsask, Klmn, Pätt, Mysty, Raul Saaremets, Rii, Rummo, Rästas and Tanel.
The festival will feature 17 musical performances across four stages, alongside a daytime cultural programme examining the ideas and histories behind contemporary club culture. The discussions cover upcycling in festival space design, DJing as archival practice, the legacy of Estonia’s 1990s rave culture and the social impact of club culture on individuals and communities.
According to the organisers, this year’s edition is the festival’s most ambitious yet. The Peetri factory complex is being reshaped with an additional stage, improved accessibility, lighting design and site-specific visual and installation works. A Funktion-One sound system will also be brought in for the event.
“We’ve been hard at work these past six months to turn the factory complex into the festival setting it deserves to be,” the festival’s production director, Martin Sõgel, said.
Organiser Brett-Peter Rästas said the programme had been designed to let visitors move between formats and moods. “You can come for the daytime programme and join the party only in the early morning, or focus entirely on the night programme. This year, Kauge offers more ways to engage with the various programmes and spaces we’re creating,” he said.
The festival’s visual and installation programme is led by Ursula Ainso, with works by Lauri Miller, Raluca Mănăilă, Kuutipsud, Kreat Minds, Melani Telliskivi, Anu-Kristel Unt and Henri Tabur.
For those whose weekend follows a different clock, Kauge continues on Sunday morning with an afterparty at Sulps, a bar by the Emajõgi river, starting at 8.00.
Kauge festival takes place on 16 May 2026 at the Peetri factory complex, Kalmistu 21, Tartu, Estonia. Tickets cost €18–30.