Estonishing Evenings to take a deeper look into the Estonian cinema

The Estonishing Evenings event series, supported by Estonian World, continues in Tallinn on 27 January, this time taking a deeper look into the history of the Estonian filmmaking; the event will also feature a movie quiz.
If you live outside Estonia, the chances are you’ve heard of such films as “Tangerines” – the Estonian/Georgian co-production which was nominated for an Oscar – and, more recently, films such as “The Fencer”, “November” and “Truth and Justice” (which made this year’s Oscar longlist). There’s a good chance you’ve heard of animators such as Priit Pärn, and cinephiles may remember such films as “Free Range” or “In the Crosswind” when they proved popular on the festival circuit.
But have they heard of “Kevade”? What about “The Last Relic”? Has anyone outside Estonia ever enjoyed the glorious insanity of “Nukitsamees”?
Estonishing Evenings, the popular English-language event series that was co-initiated by Estonian World and has run in Tallinn since spring 2017, will on 27 January dedicate an entire event on the Estonian film, entitled “The Truth and Justice of Estonian Movies”.
The evening will kick off with a presentation by Laurence Boyce – who is originally from Leeds, the UK, and moved to Estonia in 2010 to work for the Black Nights Film Festival, among other things (he is also an award-winning film journalist writing for such publications as the Guardian, Screen International and Sight and Sound).
An outsider’s guide to Estonian cinema
Boyce has probably seen more Estonian films than your average outsider. At the event, the film programmer and film critic will present an outsider’s guide to Estonian cinema, not only looking at some of the films that have a special place in the hearts of Estonians but also talking about how national cinemas reflect their culture and exploring how some films become international successes whilst others stay within their country of origin. Boyce will also show a short Estonian movie as an example.
The event then continues with a movie quiz (it will be about film in general) and everyone is warmly welcome to participate.
Organised in partnership with Estonian World and the Telliskivi Creative City, the Estonishing Evenings series runs English-speaking events that host different speakers expressing their viewpoints and experiences on hot topics and matters concerning both the locals and non-natives living in Estonia.
The event, “The truth and justice of Estonian movies”, will take place at the cosy Erinevate Tubade Klubi (the Club of Different Rooms) at the Telliskivi Creative City in Tallinn, at 7:00 PM on 27 January.
Cover: A still from “Kevade” (1969).