Free cinema mornings for Ukrainian children in Tallinn

The “Sõprus” cinema in Tallinn’s city centre invites Ukrainian children for free cinema mornings.
The free screenings will start from Friday, 18 March, and will take place from 10 AM to 2 PM every day at cinema “Sõprus” in the Estonian capital’s Old Town.
“Sõprus” collaborates with the Estonian animation studio, Joonisfilm, to screen three adventures starring girl puppy Lotte – a fictional character, created by Janno Põldma and Heiki Ernits, that appears in children’s book series and animated film series.
All visitors also receive a free ice cream and are invited to join the cinema’s play corner.
The children can watch all three films in one sitting or on separate days.
Programme
10.00 AM – “Lotte from Gadgetville” (in Ukrainian)
11.25 AM – “Lotte and the Moonstone Secret” (in Russian)
12.40 PM – “Lotte and the Lost Dragons” (in Russian)
Lotte was created by animators Janno Põldma and Heiki Ernits. Lotte has a dog-like head, red hair, and is a rather mischievous girl, who lives in Gadgetville. Because of Lotte’s popularity in Estonia, a Lotte-related theme park was opened in 2014 in Reiu village, Pärnu County.