Gallery: Street artists bring dozens of new works to Tartu at the Stencibility festival

The 17th International Street Art Festival Stencibility filled the streets of Tartu, Estonia, with more than 30 new works, turning walls, corners and underpasses into an open-air gallery.
Held from 11–14 June, the festival brought together 25 street artists, mainly from the Baltic states, alongside participants from elsewhere in Europe, the United States and Malaysia.
The artists included Facio (Argentina/Portugal), Yubia (Spain), Thobek (Latvia), A. Bran (Lithuania), Danny Rumbl (the Netherlands), El Rughi (Italy), Human Robo 96 (Germany), Staselė Jakunskaitė (Lithuania), Tron Karton (Latvia), Sigrit Villido, Seljo, Maari Soekov, Sänk and Kairo from Estonia. Pala and Simona Lass, also from Estonia, created their first street art works during the festival.
Guest artists included Rombo Kaos, Ziepe and Zahars Ze from Latvia, Stina Leek and Gutface from Estonia, TAZ from Malaysia, Trexus from Lithuania, Alepsis Hernandez from the United States and Napoleon 75 from the United States.
New works appeared in the city centre, near Tartu’s bridges, and in the districts of Karlova, Supilinn, Vaksali and Ülejõe. The locations of the festival artworks are marked on the Stencibility street art map.
Alongside the creation of new works, the programme included workshops, guided tours and public events.
Founded in Tartu in 2010, Stencibility is dedicated to free and independent street art. The festival embraces a wide range of forms, from stickers, stencils and paste-ups to installations and murals. Its main supporters are the City of Tartu and the Cultural Endowment of Estonia.