More than 30 new compositions premiere at Estonian Music Days

Thirty-two new compositions will premiere at Estonian Music Days, the contemporary music festival taking place in Tallinn and Tartu from 16 to 24 April.
The annual Estonian Music Days brings audiences some of the latest works by the country’s top composers, covering various genres and combining different art forms.
“The festival’s programme gives an overview of the current state of Estonian music. The entire festival is a surprise. As most pieces have been written especially for the festival, we don’t know what to expect and the best idea is to be open to the unexpected,” Helena Tulve, an Estonian composer and one of the artistic directors of the festival, said in a statement.
Among the composers who will premiere their new works at the festival are Erkki-Sven Tüür, Galina Grigorjev, Toivo Tulev, Helena Tulve, Michael Buk, Jüri Reinvere, Jonas Tarm, Tõnis Kaumann, Andrus Kallastu, Arash Yazdani, Alisson Kruusmaa, Ülo Krigul, Madli Marje Gildemann, Marianna Liik and Tatjana Kozlova-Johannes.
The performers include the Estonian National Symphony Orchestra, the Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir, the Tallinn Chamber Orchestra, Estonian violinists Mari Poll and Hans Christian Aavik, Serbian accordionist Momir Novakovic and many others.
The festival is organised by the Estonian Composers’ Union that has been organising the event since 1979.