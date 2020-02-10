Open call for a musical composition inspired by Norwegian artist’s exhibit in Tallinn

February 10, 2020 Culture

The Kai Art Centre, a new contemporary art space in the Estonian capital, Tallinn’s Noblessner district, and the Tallinn Music Week, an annual music festival, have announced an open call for the composition of a musical piece inspired by Anne Katrine Senstad’s exhibition, Radical Light.

Opened on 26 January at the Kai Art Center, the solo exhibition of the Norwegian artist Anne Katrine Senstad is a light sculpture that invites the viewer to explore the combined sensory effects of light, colour and sound in a space that was originally made for building submarines.

The centre and the Tallinn Music Week, an annual showcase music festival, have now announced an open call for the composition of a musical piece inspired by Senstad’s exhibition.

“The winning composer can imagine creating a soundscape towards a synesthetic, integral whole with the light installation. The main point of orientation for the composition that the call seeks to find is the exhibition itself – its light codes, optical games, and its mathematical nature,” the art centre said in a statement.

Anne Katrine Senstad – “Elements IV Radical Light”, 2020. Kai Art Centre, Tallinn.

The exhibition will run until 26 April and the winning entry will be played at the centre during the Tallinn Music Week from 24-29 March 2020.

The deadline for submitting the composition is 6 March 2020. The minimal duration of the composition should be 15 minutes. Please send the composition as a digital audio file (in the .aiff or .wav format) or as a link to the e-mail address triin@kai.center. The composed pieces will be heard only by the jury and they will not be subject to publication. The organisers of the contest reserve the right not to select a winner in case they deem no entries suitable.

The competition also allows submitting works that have been previously composed and publicly played to a minimal extent. The winner of the competition will also receive a prize of €800.

Cover: Anne Katrine Senstad – “Elements II”, 2018. He Xiangning Art Museum, Shenzhen, China. Photo: Shao Yi.

