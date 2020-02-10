Open call for a musical composition inspired by Norwegian artist’s exhibit in Tallinn

The Kai Art Centre, a new contemporary art space in the Estonian capital, Tallinn’s Noblessner district, and the Tallinn Music Week, an annual music festival, have announced an open call for the composition of a musical piece inspired by Anne Katrine Senstad’s exhibition, Radical Light.
Opened on 26 January at the Kai Art Center, the solo exhibition of the Norwegian artist Anne Katrine Senstad is a light sculpture that invites the viewer to explore the combined sensory effects of light, colour and sound in a space that was originally made for building submarines.
The centre and the Tallinn Music Week, an annual showcase music festival, have now announced an open call for the composition of a musical piece inspired by Senstad’s exhibition.
“The winning composer can imagine creating a soundscape towards a synesthetic, integral whole with the light installation. The main point of orientation for the composition that the call seeks to find is the exhibition itself – its light codes, optical games, and its mathematical nature,” the art centre said in a statement.
The exhibition will run until 26 April and the winning entry will be played at the centre during the Tallinn Music Week from 24-29 March 2020.
The deadline for submitting the composition is 6 March 2020. The minimal duration of the composition should be 15 minutes. Please send the composition as a digital audio file (in the .aiff or .wav format) or as a link to the e-mail address triin@kai.center. The composed pieces will be heard only by the jury and they will not be subject to publication. The organisers of the contest reserve the right not to select a winner in case they deem no entries suitable.
The competition also allows submitting works that have been previously composed and publicly played to a minimal extent. The winner of the competition will also receive a prize of €800.
Cover: Anne Katrine Senstad – “Elements II”, 2018. He Xiangning Art Museum, Shenzhen, China. Photo: Shao Yi.