Pictures: Laulupidu ja Tantsupidu 2025 — Song and Dance celebration 2025

Every five years, Estonia gathers in a powerful expression of identity, unity and joy — and this summer’s Laulupidu and Tantsupidu were no exception. Held in Tallinn from 3 to 6 July, the 2025 edition brought together tens of thousands of performers and spectators in one of the most cherished cultural events in the country.
On the grass of Kalev Central Stadium, 10 938 dancers performed in breathtaking synchrony, delighting an audience of nearly 44 000. The Folk Music Festival featured 765 musicians, adding layers of sound and rhythm to the celebration. In total, 32 022 singers and musicians took part in the song festival, which culminated in opening and main concerts attended by a combined 79 000 people. Adding to the spirit of unity, nearly 45 000 participants marched through the capital in the Song and Dance Celebration procession — a colorful, emotional display of community and national pride.
While we wait for the next edition in 2028 — held exceptionally three years after this one to make up for the COVID-postponed cycle — enjoy this photogallery by Andrea Forlani capturing the unforgettable moments of the 2025 Song and Dance Celebration.
As the 2025 Song and Dance Celebration came to a close, emotions ran high among both performers and audiences. “The feeling is one of pride and overwhelming emotion” said Song Festival Artistic Director Heli Jürgenson, praising the choirs’ exceptional quality and unity on stage.
Dance Festival Director Helena-Mariana Reimann expressed deep gratitude to all who contributed: “This celebration will live in my heart for a long time.” Folk Music Director Helin Pihlap called the shared joy between audience and performers unforgettable, while Foundation Head Margus Toomla thanked the many volunteers and looked ahead: “Let’s meet again in 2028.”