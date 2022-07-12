The Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir at the Estonia concert hall in 1986. Photo by Tõnu Tormis.

Pictures: The Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir through the years

The Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir, named by the BBC Music Magazine as one of the ten best choirs in the world, celebrates its 40th anniversary in 2022; Estonian World publishes some of the rarest photos taken of the choir over the years.

The Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir was founded in 1981 by conductor Tõnu Kaljuste, who went on to be the artistic director and chief conductor for twenty years – he returned to the same position in 2021, while in the intermediate years, the chief conductors were Paul Hillier, Daniel Reuss and Kaspars Putniņš.

Tõnu Kaljuste, a conductor and the founder of the Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir, in 1975. Photo by Tõnu Tormis.

The repertoire of the choir extends from the Gregorian chant and baroque to the music of the 21st century, with a special focus on the work of Estonian composers, such as Arvo Pärt, Veljo Tormis, Erkki-Sven Tüür, Galina Grigoryeva, Toivo Tulev, Tõnu Kõrvits, Helena Tulve, and introducing their output to the world. Each season the choir gives about 60–70 concerts both in Estonia and abroad – thus being probably the best-known Estonian choir internationally.

In addition of its chief conductors, the choir has cooperated with several conductors, including Claudio Abbado, Eric Ericson, Neeme Järvi, Paavo Järvi, Gregory Rose, Andrew Lawrence-King, Roland Böer, Sir Colin Davis, Gustavo Dudamel and others.

Veljo Tormis and Tõnu Kaljuste in 1978. Photo by Tõnu Tormis.
The Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir and Tõnu Kaljuste performing Veljo Tormis’ “Curse Upon Iron” in 1982. Photo by Tõnu Tormis.
Conductor Tõnu Kaljuste and composer Gustav Ernesaks in 1983. Photo by Tõnu Tormis.
The Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choirs’s Soviet-made LAZ bus parking in Saaremaa in the early 1980s.
The Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir in Uzbekistan (then the Uzbek Soviet Socialist Republic) in 1982. Photo by Tõnu Tormis.
The Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir in Uzbekistan (then the Uzbek Soviet Socialist Republic) in 1982. Photo by Tõnu Tormis.
The Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir in Uzbekistan (then the Uzbek Soviet Socialist Republic) in 1982. Photo by Tõnu Tormis.
The Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir performed at the Soviet Union’s 60th anniversary celebrations in Moscow, 1982. Here, a “camel” is prepared for a rehearsal.
The Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir in Obertshausen, West Germany, in 1984. Photo by Tõnu Tormis.
The Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir travelling to Moscow in 1985. Photo by Tõnu Tormis.
Singer Allan Vurma and the Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir performing in Turkmenistan (then the Turkmen Soviet Socialist Republic) in 1985. Photo by Tõnu Tormis.
The Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir travelling in poor conditions in Belarus (then the Byelorussian Soviet Socialist Republic) in 1988. Photo by Tõnu Tormis.
The Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir travelling in poor conditions in Belarus (then the Byelorussian Soviet Socialist Republic) in 1988. Photo by Tõnu Tormis.
The Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir travelling in poor conditions in Belarus (then the Byelorussian Soviet Socialist Republic) in 1988. Photo by Tõnu Tormis.
Conductor Tõnu Kaljuste, sound engineer Peter Laenger and producer Paul Hillier during a recording of Veljo Tormis’ album in Espoo, Finland, 1990. Photo by Tõnu Tormis.

The Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir has also worked with the London Symphony Orchestra, the Berlin Rundfunk Orchestra, Concerto Copenhagen, the Philip Glass Ensemble, the Frankfurt Radio Symphony Orchestra, the Basel Chamber Orchestra, the Los Angeles Philharmonic and other international orchestras.

The choir has performed at the BBC Proms, the Mozartwoche, the Hong Kong Arts Festival, the Edinburgh International Festival, the Festival Aix-en-Provence, the Sydney Opera House, Wiener Konzerthaus, the Royal Concertgebouw in Amsterdam, Versailles Opéra Royal, Palau de la Musica in Barcelona, the Flagey in Brussels, the Kennedy Centre in Washington, the Lincoln Centre and Carnegie Hall in New York, the Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles and at many other global venues.

The Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir participating in Giuseppe Verdi’s opera “La Traviata” at the Aix-en-Provence festival in France in 2011. Photo by Pascal Victor/ArtComArt.
Tõnu Kaljuste (in the middle) receiving the Grammy award, handed over by the US ambassador in Estonia, Jeff Levine. The Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir won the Grammy award for the recording of “Arvo Pärt. Adam’s Lament” (ECM). Photo by Mari Kaljuste.
Arvo Pärt, Tõnu Kaljuste and the Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir at the Carnegie Hall in New York in 2014. Photo by Eleri Ever.
The Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir performing at the St Ignatius Loyola Church in New York, 2017. Photo by Esper Linnamägi.
The Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir performing at the Berwald Hall in Stockholm in 2018. Photo by Anneli Ivaste.
The Estonian Philharmonic Chamber choir in Giacomo Puccini’s opera “La bohème”, performed at the Birgitta Festival in Tallinn, 2018.
The Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir performing at the City Recital Hall in Sydney in 2019. Photo by Maria Boyadgis.
Kaspars Putniņš, the former chief conductor of the Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir, in 2020. Photo by Anneli Ivaste.
Conductor Tõnu Kaljuste. Photo by the Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir.
The Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir performing at Kings Place in London in March 2022. Photo by Kings Place.
The Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir performing at Kings Place in London in March 2022. Photo by Kings Place.

Records of the Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir have won the Grammy award twice – for “Arvo Pärt. Da Pacem” (Harmonia Mundi), recorded with Paul Hillier in 2007, and for “Arvo Pärt. Adam’s Lament” (ECM), with Tõnu Kaljuste in 2014. Over the years, the choir has released almost 80 recordings and has received 15 Grammy nominations in various categories.

In 2020, the choir was named by the BBC Music Magazine as one of the ten best choirs in the world.

