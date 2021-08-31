Research conference to analyse Arvo Pärt’s work

The Arvo Pärt Centre – the Estonian composer’s personal archive and information and music centre in Laulasmaa, Estonia – and the Estonian Academy of Music and Theatre are holding a free international research conference dedicated to Arvo Pärt’s work and the cultural context surrounding it.
The conference, “Arvo Pärt – texts and contexts”, taking place from 15–16 October 2021 at the Arvo Pärt Centre and on web channel, aims to reinvigorate research and analysis of the composer’s work. Scholars from Europe and the US will seek new perspectives on the textual analysis of Pärt’s compositions, look into its theological and cultural contexts and explore aspects of his creative process, the Arvo Pärt Centre said in a statement.
The presenters include renowned researchers of Pärt’s work, and authors of monographs or publications, such as Peter J. Schmelz (Arizona State University, US), Leopold Brauneiss (the University of Music and Performing Arts, Vienna, Austria), Peter C. Bouteneff (St. Vladimir’s Orthodox Theological Seminary, US), Elena Tokun (the Moscow State Tchaikovsky Conservatory) and Andreas Waczkat (Georg-August University of Göttingen).
The programme, curated by Toomas Siitan, a professor at the Estonian Academy of Music and Theatre, includes a concert of Pärt’s music, performed by the ensemble Vox Clamantis and the conductor Jaan-Eik Tulve.
The conference is free and open to the public. The audience is welcome to follow the live stream at the Arvo Pärt Centre’s channel; the presentations will be held in English.
Registration is required and will begin on 30 August on the centre’s website.
Arvo Pärt is one of the most performed living composers in the world.
Cover: Arvo Pärt. Photo by Kaupo Kikkas.