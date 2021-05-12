The Arvo Pärt Centre accepts artist-in-residence applications

The Arvo Pärt’s centre in Laulasmaa, Estonia, that showcases the cultural heritage of the Estonian composer, is launching a residency programme, offering artists from the different creative fields a possibility to look for new ideas.
The residency is open to composers, musicians, writers, visual artists, architects, filmmakers and choreographers, the Arvo Pärt Centre said in a statement. The residency’s duration is from a week to four weeks.
“The centre has a special spacious creative room that is above all a peaceful place for engaging in creative work in any stage of its development – without necessarily expecting a project to be completed,” Riin Eensalu, the centre’s programme manager, said. In addition to the creative room, it is possible to use the centre’s library, the classrooms, the arts room, as well as the available musical instruments, upon request.
Eensalu added the artist-in-residence’s work or projects did not have to be related to Arvo Pärt’s work in any way. “The centre will not be a direct creative partner to the artist-in-residence, except for the musicologists who come here to study the composer’s work,” she said. For more information about the costs and conditions, please see the centre’s special residency page.
Residency scholarships
The Arvo Pärt Centre also awards two residency scholarships each year for focusing on a larger project. The scholarship will cover all costs associated with the programme, including international travel, use of residency facilities and hotel accommodation nearby. The deadlines for applying for the residency scholarship are 31 May and 30 September.
The centre, introducing Arvo Pärt’s creative heritage to both domestic and international visitors, opened in 2018. The building includes a 150-seat chamber hall, a library, an exhibition area, a video hall and a classroom.
The Arvo Pärt Centre is located in Laulasmaa, 35 kilometres (22 miles) from Tallinn, the capital of Estonia, in a beautiful natural peninsula between the sea and a pine forest.
Cover: Arvo Pärt Centre in Laulasmaa, Estonia. Photo by Tõnu Tunnel.