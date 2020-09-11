The Estonian National Symphony Orchestra introduces a “virtual concert hall”

The Estonian National Symphony Orchestra and its new chief conductor and artistic director, Olari Elts, will begin its 94th season both at the Estonia Concert Hall and a virtual concert hall; the first concert will be broadcast live for free on the new online platform on 11 September.
On 11 September, the Estonian National Symphony Orchestra will begin its new season at the Estonia Concert Hall, while also introducing its new online platform. The audience will be able to watch the concert at the concert hall as well as online via a live broadcast on erso.tv.
The central concepts of the season are Ludwig van Beethoven – who was born 250 years ago – and the musical revolution that was sparked by his musical genius and creation. The season will start with Beethoven’s third symphony, Eroica, and his violin concerto.
“By spring 2021, all of the composer’s most famous symphonies will have been performed,” Elts said in a statement. “It will be a season of plenty of excellent music as well as wonderful conductors and soloists. I am glad that ERSO has been in the best possible hands and that we will continue to enjoy the brilliant concerts and musicianship of Neeme Järvi, our honorary artistic director for life,” he added, using the Estonian-language acronym for the orchestra.
The season also includes a multimedia concert, where the newest work of one of America’s most influential composers, Steve Reich, will be introduced to the Estonian audience.
The opening concert of the Estonian National Symphony Orchestra’s 94th season on 11 September at 7 PM EEST / 5 PM BST / 12 PM EST will be free for everyone via erso.tv and will be available on demand later.
Cover: The Estonian National Symphony Orchestra and its new chief conductor and artistic director, Olari Elts. Photo by Tiit Mõttus.