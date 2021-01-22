The Museum of Estonians Abroad is looking for translators of fiction

The Museum of Estonians Abroad, together with the Estonian Writers’ Union and the Estonian Literature Center, is holding a competition to find new translators of fiction from Estonian into English.
Participation is open to people of all ages provided they have not previously made public any translated books. This competition hopes to encourage linguaphile Estonians living abroad to delve more deeply into their Estonian language skills and to also use their strength in the Engish language.
Non-native Estonian speakers, who are interested in promoting the translation of Estonian literature into English, are also invited to apply. This competition may help discover new talent, who, in the future, could aid in the global dissemination of Estonian literature.
The contestants must translate both prescribed texts: Jürgen Rooste’s “Astrid Lindgreni surm” and Mehis Heinsaar’s “Rändaja õnn”. The texts can be found on the museum’s website.
The competition deadline date is 31 March 2021.
To ensure anonymity, please use a keyword, and submit your work to piret.noorhani@vemu.ca or by mail to The Museum of Estonians Abroad, 310 Bloor St. W., Toronto, ON, M5S 1W4. Personal data (name, address, e-mail and phone number ) should be submitted separately by e-mail.
A three-member jury will announce the winners at the end of April 2021. The winners will be eligible for publication in the Estonian Literary Magazine and to receive a travel stipend to attend the translators’ seminar taking place in mid June in Estonia.
The cover image is illustrative. Image by Marko Mäetamm.