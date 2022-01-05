The sound of Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir is now available for music productions

The sound samples of the Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir, incorporating male and female singers across four vocal parts, are now available globally via Orchestral Tools platform.
Orchestral Tools – a vocal and instrument library for music productions – has presented its “Tallinn” collection that features the sound of the Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir alongside with the Tallinn Chamber Orchestra and two organs. The recording of the sound samples took place in the acoustic space of St. Nicholas Church in Tallinn.
The “pure, wintry sound that reflects a Nordic aesthetic”, the “Tallinn” collection is well suited for everything from early music to contemporary minimalist and avant-garde compositions, the choir said in a statement.
“We were fortunate to have the opportunity to record these incredible singers and players in their beautiful hometown, in a space that they know well. We’ve made every effort to capture not only the unique sound but also the feeling the sound evokes,” Hendrik Schwarzer, the founder and CEO of Orchestral Tools, said in a statement.
The samples recorded by the choir incorporate male and female singers across four vocal parts. “With a focus on quiet vocal textures and long tones, the choir can produce dark, moody passages as well as serene, calming moments. Recorded syllables based on the Estonian language add a local, Baltic flavour unlike any other vocal library,” the choir said.
Distinctly Estonian sound
The collection also presents the violins, violas, cellos and basses of the Tallinn Chamber Orchestra. “With a minimalist, icy surface and a warm core, these strings are perfect for both ethereal, meditative parts and dark, thrilling cues. In addition to basic articulations, the strings offer multiple long and short notes, plus flageolet, tremolo, and extra-long sustains. Pure tones—without vibrato—generate a modern and distinctly Estonian sound,” the choir’s statement added.
The Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir was founded in 1981 by conductor Tõnu Kaljuste. The repertoire of the choir extends from the Gregorian chant and baroque to the music of the 21st century, with a special focus on the work of Estonian composers.
The choir’s Schnittke and Pärt album was recently nominated for the 64th Grammy Awards in the Best Choral Performance category. In 2020, the choir was named by the BBC Music Magazine as one of the ten best choirs in the world.
Cover: The Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir and conductor Tõnu Kaljuste in 2021. Picture by EPCC.