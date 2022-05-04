The Tallinn Music Week takes place in Tallinn and Narva

The international new music and city festival, the Tallinn Music Week, held annually since 2009, will take place in both the Estonian capital, Tallinn, as well as border town Narva from 4-8 May.
The festival starts on 4 May in Tallinn and ends on 8 May in Narva – a town of 55,000 mainly Russian-speaking people that sits at the Estonian-Russian border.
In addition to highlighting new music, a conference, featuring representatives of the international music industry, will take place within the festival.
The founder of the festival, Helen Sildna, said the festival would take place in Tallinn and Narva as a “statement of solidarity: each of us in Europe is as safe and strong as our border states and communities”. “We would like to invite you on a journey with us. We hope it will be a unifying and insightful experience – proof of music and culture creating collaboration and solidarity. We are all connected. Unity is our defence,” she said in a statement.
The festival’s line-up features 150 artists of various genres from all over Europe as well as from Canada, Africa and the Middle East. A free concert by Ukrainian artist Ivan Dorn will on 5 May open the music festival in Tallinn at the Telliskivi Creative City.
In Narva, the festival includes the concert programme “Da pacem Domine” of Arvo Pärt’s compositions by the Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir, conducted by Tõnu Kaljuste and performed at the city’s Resurrection of Christ Orthodox Cathedral.
The festival’s music industry conference will take place on 6 May in Tallinn and on 7 May in Narva.