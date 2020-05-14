The Tallinn Music Week to take place in August

The Tallinn Music Week, the annual showcase music festival that was postponed in March due the coronavirus pandemic, is now due to take place on 26-30 August in the Estonian capital.
Following the Estonian government’s decision on 12 May to allow the public events with restricted attendance to take place from July, the Tallinn Music Week reconfirmed the festival dates for 26-30 August.
The festival’s management said in a statement that the music and conference programme “can be adjusted” according to the agreed restrictions that set the maximum attendance for open-air events at 1,000 and attendance for indoor events at 500. “Being an international event, the Tallinn Music Week also takes into account the health and travel regulations abroad,” the organisers said.
The 12th edition of the annual festival includes a three-day music programme, a conference at the Estonian Academy of Arts, city festival events and the special Paldiski (a town situated on the Pakri peninsula of north-western Estonia) programme.
The Tallinn Music Week has developed into one of the biggest indoor festivals in the Baltic region. The original mission of the festival, founded by an entrepreneur Helen Sildna, was to raise the reputation of Estonian music and to enhance the international development and reputation of the local and regional music industry, as well as to promote Tallinn and Estonia as exciting cultural tourism destinations.
Cover: Estonian band Frankie Animal is one of the bands scheduled to perform at the Tallinn Music Week 2020. Photo by Ken Oja/Frankie Animal.