VIDEO: Anne Akiko Meyers performs “Estonian Lullaby” by Arvo Pärt

Anne Akiko Meyers, an American concert violinist and the top-selling classical instrumentalist of 2014 on Billboard’s traditional classical charts, has released a recording of Arvo Pärt’s “Estonian Lullaby for Violin and Piano”, dedicated to her by the maestro; her performance is accompanied by a beautiful animated video.
The piece was composed specially for Meyers at the end of 2019 by Arvo Pärt and the video was produced in collaboration with the US-based Skazka Studios.
“A handwritten score arrived for Christmas 2019,” Meyers told the UK-based classical radio, Classic FM. “I was moved to tears of happiness that Arvo also dedicated the work to me. This music is truly one of a kind.”
Meyers recorded the piece on 24 January at the DiMenna Center for Classical Music (New York City).
Meyers is one of the most celebrated violinists in the world. She has actively maintained an extensive touring schedule for over 30 years and regularly performs in recital and as guest soloist with many of the world’s top orchestras. She was the top-selling traditional classical instrumental soloist on Billboard’s charts in 2014.
Arvo Pärt, born in Paide, Estonia, in 1935, was the world’s second most performed living composer in 2019, according to the classical music event database, Bachtrack.
Cover: Anne Akiko Meyers. The image courtesy of Avie Records.