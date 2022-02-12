Video: Estonia will be represented by Stefan Airapetjan at Eurovision 2022

The Armenian-Estonian singer-songwriter, Stefan Airapetjan, has won the Eesti Laul, Estonia’s song competition to determine the country’s representative at the Eurovision Song Contest, with his song, “Hope”.
“Hope” was written by Airapetjan and composer-producer Karl-Ander Reismann.
Stefan (24) is an Estonian singer and songwriter who was born in the Estonian town of Viljandi to Armenian parents. He started singing from an early age and participated in several singing competitions, while still at school.
In 2018 and 2019, Stefan made it to the final of the Eesti Laul, but with “Hope”, he won the local contest to determine the country’s representative at the Eurovision Song Contest for the first time.
Estonia has participated in the Eurovision Song Contest since 1994. The country won the contest once in 2001 when Tanel Padar, Dave Benton & 2XL scored a total of 198 points with the song “Everybody”, written by Ivar Must and Maian-Anna Kärmas. This made Estonia the first formerly Soviet-occupied country to win the contest.
The Eurovision Song Contest 2022 is set to take place in Turin, Italy, following the country’s victory at the 2021 contest with the song “Zitti e buoni” by Måneskin. The contest will be held from 10 to 14 May 2022.