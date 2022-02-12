Stefan Airapetjan.

Video: Estonia will be represented by Stefan Airapetjan at Eurovision 2022

By / February 12, 2022 / Leave a Comment / Culture, Videos / 2 minutes of reading

The Armenian-Estonian singer-songwriter, Stefan Airapetjan, has won the Eesti Laul, Estonia’s song competition to determine the country’s representative at the Eurovision Song Contest, with his song, “Hope”.

“Hope” was written by Airapetjan and composer-producer Karl-Ander Reismann.

“Hope”, written by Stefan Airapetjan and Karl-Ander Reismann.

Stefan (24) is an Estonian singer and songwriter who was born in the Estonian town of Viljandi to Armenian parents. He started singing from an early age and participated in several singing competitions, while still at school.

In 2018 and 2019, Stefan made it to the final of the Eesti Laul, but with “Hope”, he won the local contest to determine the country’s representative at the Eurovision Song Contest for the first time.

Stefan performing “Hope” at the Eesti Laul final in Tallinn on 12 February 2022.

Estonia has participated in the Eurovision Song Contest since 1994. The country won the contest once in 2001 when Tanel Padar, Dave Benton & 2XL scored a total of 198 points with the song “Everybody”, written by Ivar Must and Maian-Anna Kärmas. This made Estonia the first formerly Soviet-occupied country to win the contest.

The Eurovision Song Contest 2022 is set to take place in Turin, Italy, following the country’s victory at the 2021 contest with the song “Zitti e buoni” by Måneskin. The contest will be held from 10 to 14 May 2022.

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

Estonian World is in a dire need of your support.
Read our appeal here and become a supporter on Patreon 
close-image
Scroll to Top