Video: the Arvo Pärt diaries

Arvo Pärt, one of the most performed living composers in the world, turned 85 on 11 September 2020; to celebrate the occasion, a special documentary telling the story of the maestro’s diaries was produced.
The TV programme, produced in collaboration with the Estonian Public Broadcasting for the composer’s birthday, tells the story of Pärt’s music diaries, which he has kept since his creative crisis in the early 1970s. The permanent exhibition at the Arvo Pärt Centre in Laulasmaa, Estonia, was also produced based on the texts and reflections found among the pages of these diaries.
The programme (in Estonian, with English subtitles) includes interviews with the composer’s wife Nora Pärt, the curators of the permanent exhibition at the centre, Kristina Kõrver and Kai Kutman, and the musicologist Toomas Siitan – as well as Arvo Pärt reading from his music diaries.
Cover: Arvo Pärt. Photo by Kaupo Kikkas.