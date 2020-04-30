Eighty top Estonian female researchers being added to AcademiaNet

The Estonian Research Council has submitted the names of 80 Estonian researchers to AcademiaNet, the world’s biggest database of profiles of excellent female researchers from all disciplines.
The prestigious portal, which supports the visibility of female researchers and international cooperation, is used for finding conference speakers, project partners and external experts.
Internationally as well as in Estonia, a gender imbalance can often be seen for example in various panel discussions – women are often under-represented or missing altogether. AcademiaNet offers the excellent opportunity of searching for researchers by filtering them based on research fields and location to facilitate finding experts located in the desired area. The portal gives information on each researcher’s career path, area of specialisation, publications, main projects, research interests etc.
Gender equality
According to Andres Koppel, the director-general of the Estonian Research Council, it is immensely important that female researchers have the same opportunities to participate in research as men. “In international terms, we are currently looking pretty good. The fact we had such a long list to present to AcademiaNet shows we have many strong researchers in various research fields,” he said. “This helps promote gender mainstreaming significantly but there is definitely more to be done. That is why, at the Estonian Research Council, we are actively collecting and analysing data related to gender equality.”
The top Estonian female researchers are entered into the portal only via a nomination by the Research Council. Nominations were based on the success of the researchers’ applications for national research grants, but the council also cooperated with all positively evaluated R&D institutions who could suggest their own nominees.
Researchers on AcademiaNet must have exemplary academic qualifications and experience as a leader of an independent research group. Starting from 2018, the Research Council has previously submitted 16 Estonian female researchers to the portal and plans to continue nominating them also in following years.
AcademiaNet has been active since 2010 and is open for use by anyone interested in science. The portal, managed by Swiss National Science Foundation, features in total more than 2,800 researchers from all over the world.
The Estonian researchers nominated to the AcademiaNet:
Riina Aav, Tsipe Aavik, Kessy Abarenkov, Mare Ainsaar, Eva Liina Asu, Irina Blinova, Irina Didenkulova, Piret Ehin, Krista Fischer, Marina Grišakova, Katrin Heinsoo, Aveliina Helm, Irina Hussainova, Kaire Innos, Anneli Kaasa, Veronika Kalmus, Helle Karro, Kaja Kasemets, Margit Keller, Külli Kingo, Kai Kisand, Maia Kivisaar, Karin Kogermann, Anneli Kolk, Kairi Kreegipuu, Maarja Kruusmaa, Kristi Kuljus, Tiiu Kull, Tatjana Kuzovkina, Dagmar Kutsar, Kristin Kuutma, Mare Kõiva, Triinu Kõressaar, Marin Laak, Liisi Laineste, Äli Leijen, Liina Lindström, Liina Lukas, Endla Lõhkivi, Krista Lõhmus, Lembi Lõugas, Raili Marling, Helle Metslang, Lili Azin Milani, Reet Mändar, Anu Noorma, Tiina Nõges, Ilona Oja Açik, Ester Oras, Elin Org, Ivika Ostonen-Märtin, Tiina Paalme, Renate Pajusalu, Kaia Palm, Eva Piirimäe, Ulrike Plath, Kaija Põhako-Esko, Kaja Põlluste, Riinu Rannap, Ana Rebane, Triinu Remmel, Kristiina Ross, Ellu Saar, Virve Sarapik, Mari Sarv, Karin Sein, Tuul Sepp, Andra Siibak, Margit Sutrop, Pille Taba, Pire Teras, Oive Tinn, Tiia Tulviste, Anneli Uusküla, Maaja Vadi, Merike Vaher, Heili Varendi, Triin Vihalemm, Katrin Õunap ja Maarja Öpik.
Cover: Lili Milani, a geneticist and one of the Estonian researchers nominated to the AcademiaNet.