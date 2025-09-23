Estonian scientist Triin Laisk shortlisted for Nature’s Inspiring Women in Science award

Estonian geneticist Triin Laisk has become the first scientist from the Baltic states to be shortlisted for Nature’s globally prestigious Inspiring Women in Science award.
Triin Laisk, an associate professor of genomics and reproductive genetics at the University of Tartu, has been named one of eight finalists in the Scientific Achievement category of the Inspiring Women in Science awards, organised by the journal Nature. She is the first scientist from the Baltic states to reach the final stage of the competition.
Laisk’s research focuses on the genetic and biological mechanisms shaping women’s health. Her group has developed models to assess genetic risk for cervical cancer and pelvic organ prolapse, and has investigated the reasons behind differing side effects of hormonal contraceptives among individuals.
“It is a great honour that our work has been recognised internationally. I am also pleased that both women in science and research into women’s health are increasingly acknowledged,” Laisk said.
The Inspiring Women in Science award was launched in 2018 by Nature in partnership with The Estée Lauder Companies. It is regarded as one of the most prestigious international prizes for women in science, supporting researchers worldwide and promoting equality in the field.
The award has two categories. Scientific Achievement recognises scientists whose work has led to major breakthroughs, while Science Outreach honours initiatives that encourage girls and women to engage with science. Each winner receives a prize of US$50,000 to expand their work.
Competition is intense: in 2023, 210 scientists from 65 countries were nominated. Past laureates include Kizzmekia Corbett, the US immunologist who helped develop the mRNA vaccine; Thai genomicist Claire Chewapreecha, creator of DNA-based diagnostics for melioidosis; and US bioengineer Kiana Aran, who devised a CRISPR-based tool for rapid detection of gene mutations.
This year’s winners will be announced at the end of October.