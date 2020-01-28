The University of Tartu opens a digital technology centre

The University of Tartu is to open a centre for digital technology, analytics and economic ideas in the downtown of Tartu.
It’s called the University of Tartu Delta Centre and it will open its doors on 29 January. It comprises an academic and a research building and an entrepreneurship building and will bring together more than 3,000 students, lecturers, researchers and development employees from companies, the university said in a statement.
“As a building, the Delta Centre is already one of the landmarks of Tartu. Its contents will certainly make it a hub of innovative ideas that will bring the Estonian economy to a new level of development using a research-based approach,” Toomas Asser, the rector of the University of Tartu, said in a statement.
Collaboration between students, researchers and entrepreneurs
“The Delta Centre brings together the best knowledge, so that businesses can keep up with the rapid advancement of technology with the help of the university and ensure a new generation of workers,” he added. “During the construction of the centre, we received a clear signal that entrepreneurs like this kind of form of cooperation between students, researchers and entrepreneurs and that Tartu needs at least one more IT entrepreneurship centre in the immediate vicinity of the university.”
The academic and research building will accommodate the UT Institute of Computer Sciences, the Institute of Mathematics and Statistics, the Faculty of Economics and Business Administration, the Centre for Entrepreneurship and Innovation and some laboratories of the Institute of Technology.
The entrepreneurship building is to be opened in April and will bring research-based entrepreneurship linked with academic work and research to the immediate vicinity of the university in order to offer varied cooperation opportunities. The building will become a home to Cybernetica (an Estonian startup), Swedbank (the Swedish-owned biggest bank in Estonia), Statistics Estonia (the country’s official statistics agency), machine learning and data science competence centre STACC, the SEB bank’s (the Swedish-owned second largest bank in Estonia) innovation centre, the Business Incubation Centre of the European Space Agency and the Tartu Science Park.
Cover: The University of Tartu Delta Centre (Henry Narits).