Thirty exquisite maps to teach a great deal about Estonia

In late 2020, geographers Evelyn Uuemaa, Anto Aasa, Tõnu Oja, Janika Raun, Alexander Kmoch and the UT Mobility Lab of the University of Tartu participated in the #30DayMapChallenge on Twitter.
The global challenge to create maps was initiated by Topi Tjukanov, a Finnish geographic information system professional. In 2020, at least 1,378 people tweeted the hashtag and 797 people made 6,882 maps. Geographers used open data and open-source software to make the maps.
Estonian World publishes 30 selected maps by the University of Tartu geographers, grouped by topic. The maps (click for a larger view) visualise both essential and fun facts about Estonia.
Population map of Estonia
Green population map of Estonia
Population map: Estonians and Russians
Expansion of Tallinn from the 13th century
Green infrastructure of Estonia
Estonian rivers
Standing waterbodies of Estonia
Forest loss in Estonia from 2001 to 2019
Air temperature in Estonia on 13 November 2020
Climate change
The electric grid in Estonia
The barrier effect of roads
Manufacturing ‘chimneys’ in Estonia
Number of companies in Tallinn
Settlements with no bus stops
Population of humans and pigs
Agricultural fields in Estonia
Greenhouses in Estonia
Honey farms in Estonia
Dialects in Estonia
The isoline of Õ
Place names containing “saar” (“island” in Estonian)
Viewshed of the highest point in Tartu
Highrisers in Tartu
Bridges in Tartu
Movement of people in Tartu
Regular movements in Estonia
Most visited Estonian municipalities by foreign tourists
Painted Estonia
Estonia in the style of ‘Lord of the Rings’
Cover: Estonia in the style of ‘Lord of the Rings’ looks historical, but it’s a fantasy. Map by Evelyn Uuemaa.
