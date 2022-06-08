Three Estonian universities ranked in the global 1,300 by QS

The QS World University Rankings, one of the most important higher education lists, has ranked the University of Tartu, Tallinn University of Technology and Tallinn University in a list that features 1,300 universities across the world; in comparison with previous years, Tartu University has held to its position, while the other two have lost ground.
In preparation of the annual list, the QS World University Rankings considers a survey among academic leaders and heads of institutions of higher education; the proportion of students and lecturers; the reputation of the university as the employer; the significance of academic publications; and the percentage of foreign lecturers and students.
According to the QS 2022 ranking, the University of Tartu holds the 300th position in the world; Tallinn University of Technology, also known as TalTech, shares the 751 to 800 place and Tallinn University shares the 1,001 to 1,200 positions among the international universities.
In comparison with the QS 2019 ratings, both TalTech and Tallinn University have lost ground in the ranks. Three years ago, TalTech was among the 601-650 and Tallinn University among the 801-1,000 best universities in world. Compared with three years ago, the University of Tartu has slightly improved its position – in 2019, it was ranked 321.
Among the two best universities in “emerging Europe”
QS said the University of Tartu was among the two best universities in “emerging Europe and Central Asia region” – although looking from Estonia, this is a slightly awkward geographical definition.
Founded in 1632 by the Swedish King Gustav II Adolph, the University of Tartu is the oldest and largest university in Estonia both in terms of numbers of staff and students, and the volume of its teaching, research and development activities.
Established in 1918, Tallinn University of Technology claims to be the flagship of Estonian engineering and technology education and research, and an institution where higher education can be obtained at all levels in engineering, technological, natural, business and social sciences. With around 1,700 international degree students from 100 different countries, TalTech is arguably the most international university in Estonia.
Tallinn University is the largest university of humanities and social sciences in Tallinn and the third biggest public university in Estonia.
The top five ranking universities in the world, according to the QS 2022, are Massachusetts Institute of Technology (US), University of Oxford (UK), Stanford University (US), University of Cambridge (UK) and Harvard University (US).
In total, there are approximately 26,000 universities in the world.